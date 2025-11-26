Measuring your windows accurately is the first step to ensuring your new blinds fit perfectly and look professional. The right measurements make all the difference between a seamless finish and a frustrating redo.

Our latest guide walks you through how to measure your windows like a pro, whether you are installing Roller, Venetian, or Roman blinds.

Gather the Right Tools: Before you start, have a steel measuring tape, pencil, paper, and a step ladder for tall windows. Always measure in millimetres (mm) for precise results. This is the standard used by most blind suppliers in New Zealand.

Decide on the Mount Type:

Inside Mount: Blinds fit neatly within the window frame for a streamlined look. Ideal for modern interiors or showcasing window trim.

Blinds are installed on the wall or architrave, covering the whole window. Perfect for extra light blockage or uneven frames.

Measuring for an Inside Mount: Measure the width and drop in three places. Measure top, middle, and bottom for width and left, centre, and right for drop. Record the smallest width and longest drop to ensure a perfect fit. Check that the recess is deep enough for the chosen blind.

Measuring for an Outside Mount: Measure the area you want to cover, adding 50 to 100 mm to the width for better light control. Measure the drop from the fixing point to your preferred endpoint, usually the bottom of the sill or slightly below.

Label and Double Check: If measuring multiple windows, clearly label each one and recheck all measurements before ordering.

Avoid Common Mistakes: Do not round measurements, mix up width and drop, or assume all windows are identical. Accurate measurements guarantee your blinds fit perfectly and function as intended.

Ready to achieve flawless made-to-measure blinds for every window in your home?

