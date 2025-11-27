Hieke Nelson Principals' Association Opposes Removal of the Requirement for School Boards to Give Effect to Te Tiriti from Education Legislation

The Hieke Nelson Principals' Association is strongly opposed to the Government's decision to remove the requirement for school boards to give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi within the Education and Training Act 2020.

Our name, Hieke, grounds us in the symbolism of the hieke; the traditional rain cape that offers protection and strength in all conditions. A hieke shields its wearer when the weather turns, providing warmth, safety, and reassurance in the face of uncertainty. Its resilience comes not from a single strand, but from many fibres woven together with care and intention.

In the same way, our collective strength as principals comes from unity; from many cultures, communities, and kura standing together with shared purpose. As a principals' association, we remain steadfast in our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi. In the current climate we stand firm, knowing that Te Tiriti upholds equity, mana, and opportunity for all tamariki.

Together, we form a protective cloak around our learners, our staff, and our communities; unwavering, united, and grounded in our responsibility to do what is right.

Principals across Nelson, Tasman and Golden Bay are united in our commitment to continuing to give effect to Te Tiriti in our schools. Te Tiriti is not an optional extra, it is the founding document of our nation and its place should not be left to chance, preference or political cycles. Voluntary board commitments cannot guarantee equity.

Hieke principals agree that removing the requirement from education legislation is a significant backwards step. Our local schools are committed to our partnership with the eight iwi of Te Tau Ihu and will continue to work with them to give effect to Ngā Kawatau me ngā Tūmanakotanga o Te Tauihu, the collective aspirations and expectations of our iwi for education. We urge the government to reverse their decision on the place of Te Tiriti in Education legislation.

Many School Boards have already written to the Minister to express their concern and make public statements to their communities to reassure them that, regardless of this proposal, they would continue to honour Te Tiriti.