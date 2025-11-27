Update: Pahiatua homicide

Police are continuing to search for a man wanted in relation to a Pahiatua woman's death last month.

On the afternoon of 15 October, Karen Gilbert-Palmer, 74, was found deceased at her Arthur Street home by a friend who had been unable to contact her.

A homicide investigation was launched, and 52-year-old Jeremy Robertson was identified as a suspect.

The victim's vehicle was located in at the Blue and Green lakes lookout in Rotorua the following morning, and Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson, Area Investigations Manager, says Police believe Robertson is likely still in that area.

"We have been making a lot of enquiries to locate Jeremy, and we are planning further Police activity in that area in the coming weeks.

"I want to thank the members of the public who came forward with information in the early days of the investigation, including the call that led us to the car within hours of it being parked up."

Detective Senior Sergeant Thompson said work to find Robertson had not stopped.

"Our focus remains on seeing justice served for Mrs Gilbert-Palmer, and finding Jeremy is key to that."

Anyone who sees Robertson should not approach him.

Call 111 immediately and advise Police.

Non-urgent information can be passed to Police via 105.

Please quote file number 251015/6286.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.