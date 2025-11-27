Statement on Government's move to disestablish regional councils

Hutt City Council notes the Government announcement regarding the future of regional councils. The notion that regional councils may be disestablished has featured in media over the past year.

Lower Hutt Mayor Ken Laban says there was clear majority support for a discussion around council amalgamation in Hutt City Councils non‑binding referendum, held as part of last month's Local Body Elections.

"There has been kōrero for some time about the future of regional councils and at some stage we were always going to have this conversation.

"There are many separate councils across our region, and we need to work with the Government to make sure we have the right structure and the right scale to serve our communities well.

"In our recent referendum, a majority of Hutt residents voted in favour of looking at amalgamation. That's an important signal and the government's announcement reflect a similar mood across the region.

"The announcement is only a starting point, and we will wait to hear more from the Government about what this could mean for the Hutt and wider region. I look forward to having conversations with our regional colleagues soon." Mayor Laban says