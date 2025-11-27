Fatal crash, SH 2, Maramarua

By New Zealand Police

Police can now confirm one person has sadly died following a two‑truck collision on State Highway 2, near Maramarua earlier today.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 11.42am.

One other person was treated for minor injuries.

State Highway 2 remains closed between Monument Road and Heaven Road with diversions in place.

The Serious Crash Unit are examining the scene and enquiries into the circumstances are underway.