Three charged in illegal distribution of cannabis, Canterbury

Three people have been arrested and charged following an investigation into the unlawful sale of cannabis in the Canterbury area.

Today, Police executed a search warrant in the Middle Christchurch area after an investigation found that a group of individuals, operating under the guise of a medicinal cannabis licence cultivated cannabis legally, however were allegedly engaged in the illegal distribution of cannabis.

It is alleged the individuals have acted as part of an organised criminal group over the period of around five years.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Brad Grainger says the medicinal cannabis licensing system exists to support patients who require cannabis-based products for health reasons.

"The alleged actions of these individuals undermines the public trust in that system, and exploits a framework designed to help vulnerable people.

"We continue to ensure medicinal cannabis regulations are upheld and remain determined to target organised criminal activity that seeks to profit from illicit drug distribution harm in our communities."

One person was located during the search warrant today and were taken into custody without incident.

Two other people were arrested during prior search warrants throughout this month.

A 35-year-old man is due to reappear in Christchurch District Court on 18 December and a 26-year-old man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 26 November – they both face charges relating to selling cannabis and participation in an organised criminal group.

A 46-year-old man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 2 December, charged with failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.