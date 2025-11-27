QLDC Media Release: QLDC defends legal proceedings at Ballantyne Road

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has confirmed that legal proceedings concerning land at 101 Ballantyne Road, Wānaka are currently before the High Court.

The case relates to a claim under the Public Works Act 1981 by the former landowner, who claims that Council was obliged to offer the land back following the decommissioning of wastewater treatment facilities.

QLDC disputes this claim and maintains that the land has continuously been required for public use, most recently sports and recreation purposes.

The site at 101 Ballantyne Road has been remediated and re‑gazetted for sports and recreation, aligning with Council's established plans for a community sports hub.

QLDC chief executive Mike Theelen said Council recognises there is a strong public interest in the site's future as a sports hub, however any planning and investment decisions must be made carefully while proceedings are underway.

"Council has filed its Statement of Defence and engaged specialist legal counsel to assist in defending the claim. The matter will proceed through the usual Court process and therefore no further comment will be made until the proceedings have been concluded," Mr Theelen said.