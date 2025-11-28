Man charged in relation to Waikaia fire

A man has been charged in relation to a suspicious house fire in Waikaia last year.

Just after midnight on 21 February 2024, emergency services were called to the fire on Elswick Street.

Today, Police have charged a 35-year-old Dunedin man with arson.

He is due to appear in the Gore District Court on 17 December.

We'd like to thank the members of the public who provided information to Police throughout this investigation, to ensure the person responsible can be held accountable.