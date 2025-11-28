Police arrest man following spree of offending

An Auckland man faces serious charges after a dangerous dash across the city and attempting to steal two vehicles.

The man's hatchback had come to Police attention due to its manner of driving just before 3am.

Senior Sergeant Steve Albrey, Counties Manukau West Response Manager, says a unit attempted to stop the car in Papatoetoe.

"The man allegedly fled from the unit on Allenby Road at high speed and wasn't pursued," he says.

"Camera operators were able to relay the vehicle's movements in the Clover Park area while the Eagle helicopter deployed to the area."

Eagle took over tracking the vehicle as it carried on towards the South-Western Motorway.

"The car has allegedly been driven at excessive speed towards the airport, before heading north towards central Auckland."

Police successfully deployed spikes near the Mt Eden area.

Senior Sergeant Albrey says the car came to a stop and the driver exited.

"He has continued his brazen offending, attempting to carjack a passing vehicle.

"Fortunately, the driver was able to reverse to safety forcing the man to run back to his vehicle."

He has carried on until reaching Khyber Pass Road.

"Again, he was stopped and attempted to carjack another passing vehicle and forcing the driver out of the vehicle.

"Our staff were soon on scene, promptly taking this man into custody and preventing any further harm."

Senior Sergeant Albrey says a subsequent search of the man's vehicle located methamphetamine paraphernalia and a bat.

The 33-year-old man faces a multitude of charges including two charges of assault with intent to rob and possession of an offensive weapon.

He also faces driving charges including driving whilst suspended, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

"There was every potential this man's actions could have resulted in someone being seriously hurt," Senior Sergeant Albrey says.

"Our staff have worked hard this morning to bring this incident to a safe conclusion and taking the man into custody."

The man will appear in the Manukau District Court today.