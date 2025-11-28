Beyond the Spray Can: Knowing When to Call a Professional Pest Control Service

Dealing with unwanted pests? While DIY sprays and traps might offer short-term relief, infestations can quickly spiral out of control. Knowing the difference between a minor problem and a serious infestation is crucial for protecting your home or business.

Our latest article from JAE explains the critical signs that mean it's time to call in certified experts for a long-term solution.

Identify the Red Flags: Learn the unmistakable signs—from persistent ant trails and excessive pet scratching to musky odours and scratching noises—that indicate a problem beyond temporary fixes.

Learn the unmistakable signs—from persistent ant trails and excessive pet scratching to musky odours and scratching noises—that indicate a problem beyond temporary fixes. Understand DIY Limitations: Discover why store-bought products rarely get to the root of the issue and often fail to treat hidden pests like flea eggs or entire ant colonies.

Discover why store-bought products rarely get to the root of the issue and often fail to treat hidden pests like flea eggs or entire ant colonies. Benefit from Expertise: See how NZQA-certified professionals use a deep understanding of pest biology and behaviour to provide tailored, long-lasting solutions.

See how NZQA-certified professionals use a deep understanding of pest biology and behaviour to provide tailored, long-lasting solutions. Secure Peace of Mind: Find out why entrusting your pest management to JAE ensures effective, approved, and environmentally responsible treatment for common New Zealand pests.

Ready to learn when to put down the spray can and call in the qualified professionals?

Read the full article here: When Is It Time to Call a Professional Pest Control Service