Building futures through Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi

Local job seekers, students and businesses are set to benefit from new career pathways created through Lower Hutt's largest-ever infrastructure investment with the design and build of Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi (RiverLink) underway.

The multi‑agency programme – a $1.5 billion partnership between NZTA, Greater Wellington, Hutt City Council and Mana Whenua – will reshape the heart of the city through to 2031.

It forms part of the wider $2.8 billion decade‑long investment across Lower Hutt's infrastructure, including water, transport and resilience.

As construction ramps up, the project is unlocking long‑term careers, building skills and providing opportunities for local businesses. More than 100 procurement packages are expected, creating opportunities across civil construction, engineering, trades, environmental restoration and professional services.

Key education and training partners Whitireia and WelTec are central to this work. From a new level 2 experiential programme to the Bachelor of Engineering Technology, creating graduates are key for the workforce required.

Whitireia and WelTec and the Te Runanganui o Te Ati Awa are delivering mentoring and training, alongside the successful WelTec Tamaiti Whāngai programme in Petone, which Mayor Ken Laban helped establish more than 20 years ago.

A range of other programmes are also helping people into training, including Te Runanganui o Te Ati Awa and Whitireia and WelTec designed and delivered Try a Trade and Try a Tech, Work & Income's Skills for Industry and Limited Service Volunteer course, and a refocused Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Jobs and Skills Hub dedicated to the project.

This focus matters. MSD has identified 18‑to‑24‑year‑olds as the largest group of job seekers in the Hutt Valley. Te Awa Kairangi gives us the scale and certainty to turn a major project into a pipeline of careers. More than 100 procurement packages are planned, creating opportunities for contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, and professional services.

The Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce is also linking young people with job opportunities through its work with local businesses.

Lower Hutt Mayor Ken Laban says the city must seize this moment.

"This is our chance to back local people. When our young ones get the training and support they need, they build futures here. It means a skilled workforce ready for the big projects ahead and it means Hutt City is safer, easier to move around and proud of what we are creating together."

Council Chief Executive Jo Miller says while the Te Awa Kairangi project is about delivering new bridges, transport links and flood protection, it's also about creating a better work future for our people.

"Te Wai Takamori will reshape our city but part of its legacy will be the people it lifts along the way. This is our chance to create pathways for local youth, support iwi and Māori businesses, and ensure the project delivers community outcomes as well as world‑class infrastructure."

Council ran a forum with construction companies earlier this week where having the creation of career pathways as a central component of Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi was highlighted.

Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi is a $1.5 billion programme of work being delivered in partnership between NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, Greater Wellington, Hutt City Council and mana whenua Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika and Ngāti Toa Rangatira. This programme consists of crucial flood protection and river restoration work, transport improvements at Melling, as well as upgrades to city infrastructure and urban revitalisation. It's the largest multi‑agency infrastructure project in the city's history.

Hutt City Council will contribute $174 million for a new pedestrian and cycle bridge, riverside park and car park, and local road and streetscape improvements.

Greater Wellington regional council has committed $295 million to deliver the flood protection benefits of the programme.

About $1 billion has been provided by the Government/NZTA. This will cover the construction cost for the new interchange and bridge, as well as property, consenting, design, investigations, demolition and other NZTA‑managed costs.

Timeline of work

From January 2026: Northern Riverbank carpark closes, with access from Daly St only, ahead of full closure mid‑2026; Riverbank Market shifts towards the southern end of the carpark, before relocating to Dowse Square and the Civic Precinct; stopbank and associated river works continue; enabling works begin the Melling Station relocation, new interchange and river bridge, including Block Road and Pharazyn Street closures, and the section of Queens Drive between Rutherford and High St

Late 2028 or early 2029: New City Link Bridge and relocated Melling Station open.

2031: Completion of flood protection, transport upgrades, and the new Melling Bridge.