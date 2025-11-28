Information sought on shooting - Sapphire Place, Hamilton

Please attribute the following to Detective Senior Sergeant Reece Durston:

Waikato Police investigating a firearms incident overnight are seeking information from the public where a man was left with serious injuries.

At about 11.50pm on Thursday 27 November, Police were called to a property on Sapphire Place in Chartwell after reports a man had been shot.

A 37-year-old was located with gunshot wounds and taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

He remains in hospital in a stable state.

At this stage, Police believe the incident was targeted.

Police are asking the public for information of the incident or CCTV footage that may capture the area in and around Sapphire Place from last night.

The investigation team are currently looking for two motor vehicles – one red and one white – that were in the area at the time of the incident.

We believe they may have been travelling in convoy in the area and can assist us in our enquiries.

Please contact Police with information either online or over the phone on 105 and quote file number 251128/8530.

A scene examination is underway, and the community can expect to see officers in the area today as enquiries are made.