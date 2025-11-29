Police arrest man after Papatoetoe aggravated robbery

Police have arrested a man after he allegedly forced an elderly man out of his vehicle and stole it.

Just before lunchtime, a man arrived at a house on Wyllie Road in Papatoetoe and attempted to open the front door.

Senior Sergeant Steve Albrey, Counties Manukau West Response Manager, says he was unsuccessful and left.

"He walked towards a neighbouring driveway where a woman was driving out in her vehicle.

"The man allegedly pointed a spear gun at the woman but fortunately she locked her doors and quickly drove away from the scene."

Police were soon called.

Meanwhile, the unknown man continued to nearby Hillcrest Road.

Senior Sergeant Albrey says he approached another member of the public's car.

"The driver was demanded to hand over his keys, which escalated when the spear gun was allegedly pointed at the frightened man."

The offender fled in the victim's vehicle towards Manukau.

"Our staff arrived on scene and began taking details of what occurred, which was in turn relayed to other Police staff," Senior Sergeant Albrey says.

"The Police Eagle helicopter responded and soon located the freshly stolen vehicle on Cavendish Drive."

Police continued observing the vehicle's movements.

"Eagle was watching overhead when the spear gun was thrown from the vehicle, and directed another unit to retrieve it," Senior Sergeant Albrey says.

Police brought the man's travels to a halt when spikes were deployed on Beatty Avenue in Manurewa.

He was immediately taken into custody.

"I acknowledge our staff for their work today, preventing any further harm being inflicted on the public by this man's actions."

The 42-year-old man will appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow, facing charges of aggravated robbery and attempts aggravated robbery.