Man charged following firearms incident near Thames

Attributable to Detective Sergeant Mark Leathem, Coromandel Hauraki CIB:

A man has been arrested after an incident yesterday where a firearm was discharged near a popular Thames swimming hole.

Police were called about 5pm to the location on Kauaeranga Valley Road after reports that a man had threatened members of the public and discharged a shot into the air.

He then allegedly discarded the weapon into vegetation before leaving in a vehicle with another party.

Police Eagle attended and located the vehicle a short time later, and the pair were arrested.

The firearm was also recovered from the initial scene.

The 20-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow on charges including unlawfully possessing a firearm, and discharging a firearm to intimidate.

Police are aware this incident caused significant distress to those members of the public who were present, and additional patrols are in place in the area to provide reassurance.

We would like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to us who might have information about this incident or those involved.

If you can help, please use our 105 service and quote reference number 251129/4740.