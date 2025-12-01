ASB Survey: Easing cycle sparks 15-year high in housing confidence

On net, nearly one-third of respondents say now is a good time to buy property, the strongest result since 2010

Majority anticipate further drops in mortgage rates, but house price expectations remain modest

Great time for buyers, with lower interest rates and strong housing supply.

Confidence in the New Zealand housing market has risen to its highest level in 15 years, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey. The survey shows a net 28% of respondents believe now is a good time to buy property, buoyed by the Reserve Bank's recent cuts to the Official Cash Rate and competitive mortgage rates.

ASB Chief Economist Nick Tuffley says the market is in a "pre-economic recovery sweet spot", with lower interest rates and an increase in property listings, giving buyers more choice and confidence.

"We're seeing a unique window of opportunity for buyers – low borrowing costs and high housing supply are creating conditions we haven't seen in over a decade," Nick says.

"However, with the Reserve Bank hinting we could be at the end of the easing cycle, the current environment won't last forever. Buyers who have been waiting on the sidelines may find now is the time to act."

More than half of respondents (54%) expect home loan rates to fall further, up from 47% last quarter, while relatively few (10%) expect rates to rise. However, house price expectations remain subdued, with just a net 17% of respondents expecting prices to rise over the next year as high inventory continues to weigh on the market.

Nick adds: "We expect house prices to lift gradually as the economy recovers, but the days of double-digit growth are behind us. For now, buyers have the advantage – and that's a rare position in New Zealand's housing market."

The latest ASB Housing Confidence Survey, along with other recent ASB reports covering a range of commentary, can be accessed at the ASB Economic Insights page: https://www.asb.co.nz/documents/economic-insights.html