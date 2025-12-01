Motorbike rider injured after fleeing from Police, Lower Hutt

Attributable to Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Wade Jennings:

A motorbike rider is in serious condition after crashing when fleeing from Police late last night.

About 10.30pm, Police observed a motorbike being ridden in a dangerous manner on Fairway Drive, Lower Hutt, before turning on to Taita Drive.

Before Police signalled for the rider to stop, they allegedly accelerated, overtook another vehicle and failed to take a bend, crashing into a fence.

The rider sustained serious leg injuries and was transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.