Oxygen8 Consulting Empowers SMEs with Nationwide Launch of New MAPS Programme at Annual Conference

AUCKLAND

Auckland, New Zealand - 21–23 November 2025 - Oxygen8, New Zealand’s largest private consultancy for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has officially launched its breakthrough MAPS Programme (My Action Plan for Success) at this year’s annual Oxygen8 Conference. Held over the weekend, the event brought together consultants from across the country and marked the national debut of MAPS - a structured, practical programme designed to help startup founders, solopreneurs, and small-business owners build stronger, more sustainable enterprises.

A Comprehensive Framework for Smarter Business Planning

The MAPS Programme has been purpose-built for business owners who are ready to move beyond survival mode. Offering a holistic learning and planning framework, the programme helps participants gain clarity, structure, and confidence in every area of their business.

Core components of MAPS include:

• Exploring key business challenges and opportunities in a guided environment.

• A one-to-one individual coaching session prior to commencement.

• Building a realistic action plan for all business functions.

• Prioritising the most important actions for impact and momentum.

• Identifying milestones, KPIs, and measurable success indicators.

• A deep dive into financials, including budgeting, forecasting, and cash flow modelling.

Participants emerge with a tailored, practical roadmap they can apply immediately to strengthen operations, financial stability, and future growth.

Small Cohorts, Strong Outcomes

MAPS is delivered in small cohorts of approximately six business owners, ensuring a personalised, supported experience. Each cohort is led by two Oxygen8 consultants who provide targeted one-on-one guidance while facilitating group collaboration.

Over four scheduled face-to-face sessions, participants engage in shared learning, accountability check-ins, and peer feedback - essential ingredients for long-term behavioural change and business improvement.

A Purpose-Built Online Application

Central to MAPS is a powerful online application that acts as each participant’s live business workspace. Accessible on mobile, tablet, or desktop, the platform enables users to:

• Capture, refine, and update business plans.

• Build and manipulate financial models.

• Track budgets, cash flow, and resource allocation.

• Maintain a digital blueprint that evolves with their business.

This digital hub ensures that business owners have an ongoing, adaptable tool long after the cohort sessions conclude.

Accessible Pricing and Government Support

The MAPS Programme is priced at NZ$2,000 per participant, with eligible business owners able to claim up to 50% of the cost through the Regional Business Partners Network. This makes MAPS one of the most accessible high-impact business development programmes currently available for SMEs across Aotearoa.

A Game Changer for New Zealand SMEs

“At Oxygen8, we believe in helping business owners ‘do it right’ from day one,” says Noel MacDonald of Oxygen8 Christchurch. “Far too many SME owners make decisions without the right insights or systems. MAPS gives them a clear framework, expert mentorship, and the financial tools they need to build a resilient, sustainable business - not just a side project.”

National Expertise, Delivered Locally

With consultants operating from Invercargill to Russell, Oxygen8’s national network brings extensive real-world business expertise to every region. The introduction of the MAPS Programme brings this support directly to the business owners who need it most, helping strengthen the backbone of New Zealand’s SME sector.

How to Apply

Applications for upcoming cohorts are now open at www.oxygen8.co.nz/maps. New groups will begin once regional numbers are confirmed.

About Oxygen8 Consulting

Oxygen8 is New Zealand’s leading SME consultancy, dedicated to empowering small-business owners through practical tools, expert advice, and collaborative peer learning. With consultants based nationwide, Oxygen8 provides clarity, capability, and confidence to entrepreneurs focused on building sustainable success.