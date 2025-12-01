Serious crash blocking State Highway 5, Tapapa - Bay of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 5, Tapapa.

Police were advised at 10.45am that a car had collided with a tree, between Harwoods Road and Tapapa Road.

The car caught on fire following the crash and the fire is reported to have spread to nearby vegetation.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and should take alternative routes where possible.

At this stage there is no confirmed information regarding injuries.