Papakura Principals' Association open letter to Education Minister

Letter to the Minister of Education: Curriculum pacing and governance

This letter is written on behalf of the Papakura Principals' Association and reflects our deep commitment to providing high-quality education to the tamariki of Aotearoa New Zealand. We want to first affirm that we, as educational leaders, are not resistant to change. We recognise the critical need for curriculum renewal and value the intent to modernise learning pathways for our students.

The core challenge: Volume and speed of implementation

While we embrace change, the current pace and sheer volume of curriculum reform are creating significant detrimental impacts on the daily operations and long-term planning within our schools. Our staff have demonstrated remarkable professionalism in implementing changes, but the constant introduction of new content, guidelines, and frameworks, often without adequate lead time, has pushed our staff to breaking point.

This continuous pressure jeopardises instructional focus, strains leadership capacity, and compromises the ability of our teachers to consolidate and refine new practices effectively.

Sustainable, high-quality implementation requires time.

Longer lead times and meaningful consultation

We urge decision-makers to adopt a phased approach to implementation moving forward. A longer lead time for major curriculum changes would allow schools to:

Budget and resource effectively: Align PD, staffing, and resource procurement well ahead of mandatory implementation.

Conduct meaningful trials: Allow for classroom-level trial periods where teachers can test and refine resources, ensuring smooth adoption.

Avoid reactive measures: Sudden, high-stakes changes - such as those seen recently with aspects of the Mathematics and English curricula - create unnecessary stress and require reactive operational decisions that could be avoided with greater forewarning and consultation.

We believe a more measured approach, built on genuine consultation with the sector before final publication, will result in stronger, more robust outcomes for all students.

Bicultural partnership

Furthermore, we must express our collective concern regarding the changes to the governance structure of Boards of Trustees, specifically concerning the bicultural partnership in the Education and Training Act.

We deeply value the bicultural partnership embedded in the Tiriti o Waitangi (Treaty of Waitangi). This commitment is what fundamentally sets Aotearoa New Zealand education apart on the global stage, ensuring our schools reflect the unique history, culture, and aspirations of our nation.

We believe that the removal, or dilution, of the explicit responsibility of Boards to uphold this partnership risks eroding its importance and impact at the school level. The Treaty is not merely an optional extra; it is a foundational principle that must continue to guide the strategic direction and decision‑making of every school in New Zealand.

We seek your assurance that the Ministry remains committed to supporting schools to honour the spirit and intent of the Treaty through clear, non‑negotiable governance principles. We look forward to the opportunity to discuss these matters further and collaborate on a forward‑looking plan that supports both curriculum excellence and sustainable school operations.

From the Papakura Principals' Association membership.