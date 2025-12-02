Information sought on fatal crash, State Highway 5, Tapapa

Police investigating a fatal crash on State Highway 5 on 1 December are seeking help from the public to further understand the circumstances of the crash.

The single vehicle crash was reported to Police at 10.45am.

Police understand the vehicle, a 2006 black Mercedes Benz Saloon, was driving west along SH 5 towards Tirau and crashed.

The sole occupant was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

If you saw the vehicle along your journey, or witnessed the crash, please get in touch with Police either online or via call on 105.

Please quote file number 251202/2457.

Police are also strongly interested in dashcam footage from people driving along the highway at the same time, and CCTV from residential or commercial properties around the area.

Any information can be vital to help investigators piece together how the crash occurred.