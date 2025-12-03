Arrest made after vehicle flees

By New Zealand Police

A man is in custody after a fleeing driver incident in Invercargill tonight.

About 5pm, Police went to speak to the man about a driving matter when the vehicle fled.

Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman said a pursuit was authorised, but it was abandoned when the fleeing vehicle's driving deteriorated.

"Officers have used their training and co-ordinated their response.

That allowed other units to get into place ahead of the vehicle."

About 6pm, the car ran over spikes on State Highway 6, south of Winton, near the intersection with McKenzie Road.

A short time later, the vehicle crashed into a water table on McKenzie Road.

"Thankfully the male suffered only minor injuries and two other people in the vehicle were uninjured."

State Highway 6 remains closed and diversions are in place while The Serious Crash Unit carries out a scene examination.

Enquiries are ongoing and charges are being considered.