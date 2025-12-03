Serious crash: SH20, Māngere
Wednesday 3 December 2025, 7:06AM
44 views
One person is in critical condition following a crash on the South-Western Motorway near Māngere overnight.
The two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a truck, was reported at 4am on northbound lanes by the Coronation Road off-ramp.
The driver of the car was extracted from the vehicle and taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.
Two northbound lanes of the motorway were closed for a period while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.
Enquiries into the crash remain ongoing.