Ara Institute of Canterbury enters new phase with Council appointments and Chief Executive selection

Ara Institute of Canterbury has taken an important step in its return to independence, with the Government confirming four ministerial appointments to Ara's Council and the newly formed Council appointing Darren Mitchell as Chief Executive from 1 January 2026, following an extensive competitive recruitment process managed by HardyGroup International.

Council Chair Hugh Lindo said the appointments mark a significant milestone for Ara as it re-establishes its own governance.

"This is Ara's first Council since re-establishment, and with that comes a fresh slate. Ara now has its hands firmly on its own destiny. Our role as a Council is to embed this next chapter, support the organisation through strong strategic decision‑making and ensure Ara is positioned for long‑term success."

"That job is made significantly easier because Ara has been so well run and stewarded. Darren has kept a steady hand on the tiller through a period of substantial change, and the organisation is in a strong position as a result."

Mr Lindo added that the appointment of Mr Mitchell as Chief Executive provides the certainty Ara needs as it moves into 2026.

"Darren leads with clarity, discipline and a deep care for staff and students. They're always at the forefront of his decision‑making, and you can see that reflected in the stability and focus Ara now has. His appointment gives the organisation continuity and confidence for the work ahead."

"We have strong foundations and a genuine opportunity to shape Ara's future in a way that will deliver lasting benefits for Canterbury and the wider South Island. It's an exciting time to be stepping into this role."

Incoming Chief Executive Darren Mitchell said the appointments give Ara the stability and governance it needs to move fully into the next phase of its development.

"This is an important milestone for Ara. We've spent this year resetting the organisation, strengthening our financial position, sharpening our priorities for 2026‑27 and deepening our partnerships with industry. With the Council in place, we can move from planning to delivery with confidence."

"Ara plays a critical role in supporting the economic and social wellbeing of Canterbury and the South Island. I'm honoured to continue leading the organisation as we focus on delivering outstanding outcomes for our learners, employers and communities."

Recruitment for the remaining three Council positions will begin in early 2026.

Council members: