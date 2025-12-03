Methamphetamine trail leads detectives to the upper North Island

Tasman Police have set their course north, as part of an ongoing investigation into a methamphetamine supply chain identified between Tasman and Auckland.

The trail led organised crime detectives to a rural property in Hunua, south of Auckland, where two further arrests have been made.

It comes after the Tasman Organised Crime Unit intercepted a rental vehicle in Picton in late September found to contain approximately 1.5kgs of methamphetamine.

At the time two men, aged 66 and 69, that were both associates of the Hell Angels were arrested.

"Our team's investigation has since focused on the source of that methamphetamine seized, which led us to Auckland," Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye says.

"We will allege in court that the targets in our investigation are members of the Hells Angels or are associates to the gang."

Yesterday's warrant targeted a patched member of the Hells Angels.

Tasman OCU members were assisted by the Counties Manukau Organised Crime Unit and the Armed Offenders Squad.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dye says the target, a 66-year-old man, was arrested at the property along with a 44-year-old woman.

Several interesting finds surfaced for Police at the property.

"Our staff located several dive cylinders within the property, which were found to have false bottoms," he says.

"Concealed inside was nearly a kilogram of methamphetamine along with a .22 pistol, ammunition and several packages suspected to contain a range of other illicit substances".

"Several aerosol cans were also located, which were found to conceal additional smaller amounts of methamphetamine, a number of pills suspected to be ecstasy along with other suspected illicit substances".

In total approximately 1.2 kgs of methamphetamine and $6,700 cash was seized from the property.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dye says serious charges have been laid against the pair, with their bail to be opposed in the Manukau District Court.

The man faces charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply, conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and supplies methamphetamine.

The woman jointly faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine for supply.

"Tasman Police continue to target those who attempt to bring in destructive drugs like methamphetamine into our region," Detective Senior Sergeant Dye says.

"Our teams have now made 5 arrests and laid 14 charges in recent months during the investigation in relation to the supply of methamphetamine with additional charges being under consideration."

Police ask anyone with concerns about illegal drug supply in their communities to contact us.

"There are a number of ways to raise concerns, and we thank the community for their assistance."

You can make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.