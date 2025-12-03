Whangamatā man presented with District Commander's Commendation Award

A long time Whangamatā community member who helped locate a missing kayaker in trouble in strong winds during a multi‑agency offshore rescue last year has been recognised by Waikato Police for his efforts.

On October 12, 2024 a group of three kayakers and a paddleborder had set off from Whangamatā Beach on a short trip to explore the inshore islands.

But the group soon struck trouble in strong winds that began to push them further out to sea.

The paddleboarder managed to make it to shore and the alarm was raised.

As Police, Coast Guard, Surf Life Saving and Ambulance staff responded, Bryan Black, a life member of the Whangamatā Surf Lifesaving Club Inc also became aware of the rescue situation, offered to assist.

A recreational helicopter pilot, Bryan mobilised his helicopter from nearby and assisted in the search.

Taking to the air, he was able to soon locate one of the missing kayakers about 6.2 nautical miles offshore.

He relayed the coordinates of the kayaker to rescue services, who were able to swiftly locate and assist the missing kayaker.

Knowing the coordinates also allowed rescue services to track to the location of the other kayakers who had been picked up by a private vessel on the water by coincidence.

On Saturday 29 November Bryan was recognised with a District Commander's Commendation Award for his efforts on the day in offering his services at no cost to ensure the swift location of the missing kayakers.

Without Bryan's quick actions on the day, the result may have been different, Whangamatā Police Sergeant Will Hamilton said.

"The ocean can be both beautiful and unforgiving, and in that moment, every second mattered," Will said.

"He spotted what others could have so easily missed — the faint outline of the stranded kayaker.

Because of his courage and expertise, that person was brought home safely to their family."

Bryan was presented with the award by Acting District Commander Acting Superintendent Will Loughrin in front of family and friends.

He was also commended on his contribution to the community and support to rebuild the local surf lifesaving club.