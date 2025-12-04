St Johns homicide: 'Significant development' as Police lay second murder charge

Police have made a further arrest in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Kyle Whorrall earlier this year.

Operation Aberfeldy continues to investigate those who were present at the time the 33-year-old US national was senselessly murdered at a bus stop in St Johns on 19 April 2025.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says the investigation team renewed its focus in September.

"I can confirm a 17‑year‑old Glen Innes male has been charged with murder and aggravated robbery," he says.

This is the second teenager to be charged with murder in the case.

He will appear in the Auckland Youth Court tomorrow.

"We have advised Kyle's family in California of this significant development, and we continue to remain in contact with them as our investigation progresses," Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

The homicide investigation continues.

"Our focus will not waver in this case as we continue to ensure those who are responsible for Kyle's death, face justice.

"Whilst this is a significant development, it is not over."

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Police online or call 105 using the reference number 250419/9858, or Operation Aberfeldy.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Charges laid in Operation Aberfeldy: