Offender swaps slumber for serious charges

One man's afternoon nap quickly turned into a court appearance with two firearms safely taken off the street.

A Police unit patrolling near Sylvia Park in Mt Wellington came across a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle at around 3.30pm.

Senior Sergeant Steve Albrey, Counties Manukau West Area Response Manager says the unit initially stopped to check on the man.

"Our officers wanted to make sure the man wasn't experiencing a medical emergency and whether he needed any help," he says.

"However, as they approached the vehicle and looked in, they spotted a double barrel shotgun, which was cocked open, and a broken meth pipe in the front passenger footwell."

The man was woken up from his slumber and arrested.

Police invoked a further search of his vehicle which unearthed further illicit items.

"Officers located a .22 calibre Ruger in the back footwell which had 10 rounds in the magazine," Senior Sergeant Albrey says.

"Alongside the firearm were 60 additional rounds, which is some serious fire power."

Subsequent enquiries revealed one of the firearms was stolen.

"This was a good catch by our staff by being in the right place at the right time," Senior Sergeant Albrey says.

"What started out as concern for a person's wellbeing led to these items being taken off the street, and an alleged offender having to answer to his actions in court."

A 42-year-old man will appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with four counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition.