Name release - Kotuku Street, Camberley homicide

To be attributed to Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern District Manager – Criminal Investigations:

Police can now release the name of the woman who was found deceased at a house in Kotuku Street, Camberley on 29 October.

She was Teishallia TePaea, aged 37.

A homicide investigation into Teishallia's death – Operation Knell - is ongoing and Police are continuing to appeal for information from the community.

A team of investigators is working hard to get answers for Teishallia's whānau, and to support them as they mourn the loss of a much-loved family member.

We believe there are people in the community who know what happened to Teishallia and who was involved.

We urge those people to come forward and tell us what you know, so that we can hold those responsible for Teishallia's death to account.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote Operation Knell, file number 251029/3817.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.