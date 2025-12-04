NZSki signs partnership with Sunac-BonSki to connect New Zealand with China's fastest-growing ski market

NZSki has signed a strategic partnership with Sunac-BonSki, marking one of the most significant international agreements in New Zealand’s ski industry.

The deal opens direct access to China’s rapidly expanding snow sports market and strengthens NZSki’s position as a global leader in alpine experiences.



China is now one of the fastest-growing ski markets globally. During the 2024–2025 season, the country recorded 26.05 million skier visits, up 12.9 percent year-on-year, and 13.55 million active skiers, an increase of 5.86 percent. Indoor skiing is driving this growth, with 66 indoor resorts generating 5.63 million skier visits in one season, including the world’s five largest by snow area.



The market is shifting from beginner experiences to destination skiing, with high-spending destination skiers representing just 4 percent of resorts but contributing 28.64 percent of total skier visits — a core demographic for NZSki.



The signing took place at the newly opened Shenzhen BonSki, currently the world’s largest indoor ski resort. The venue covers 100,000 square metres, receives 3,000–5,000 visitors per day and is projected to welcome 1.0-1.5 million visitors annually, with 30 percent coming from Hong Kong. Its intermediate and advanced slopes have already received FIS certification, and a World Cup event is planned for next year.



Under the theme, Across the Equator, Wonders Begin, the partnership will focus on joint product development and promotion, including youth ski training programmes and off-season holiday packages that link year-round indoor skiing with natural alpine terrain in New Zealand. The agreement also includes plans to introduce the internationally recognised NZSIA certification system and New Zealand terrain park design standards to China, alongside a bilateral ski coach exchange programme aimed at lifting instruction quality and service experience across both destinations.



NZSki general manager operations James Urquhart says the partnership represents a major opportunity for the industry.



“This marks more than a business partnership – it is a shared commitment to shaping the future of snow sports. NZSki and Sunac-BonSki are united by passion and a belief in the industry we love. We look forward to unlocking new opportunities for skiers in both nations.”



NZSki operates The Remarkables, Coronet Peak and Mt Hutt, ski areas renowned for premium terrain and natural snow conditions. Sunac-BonSki runs 11 large-scale indoor snow resorts across major Chinese cities, delivering year-round skiing experiences and supporting pathways from youth training to public recreation and competition.



“The partnership combines New Zealand’s natural snow resources and global certification systems with China’s nationwide indoor ski network and growing skier base. It will create accessible pathways for Chinese skiers to experience world-class training and alpine environments in New Zealand, while expanding NZSki’s global reach,” Urquhart adds.