Police make arrest in Raumanga serious assault investigation

A determined investigation in the past week has led to an arrest following an assault on a woman in her Raumanga home.

Whangārei CIB have been investigating the incident at the woman's home in the early hours of 25 November.

Inspector Maria Nordstrom, Whangārei-Kaipara Area Commander, says detectives have been working to identify the perpetrator in the case.

"Our team have been working with the victim as part of the investigation and supporting her through the process given the ordeal she has endured."

A 23-year-old man has been arrested today and was due to appear in the Whangārei District Court this afternoon.

He has been charged with wounds with intent to injure and two counts of impedes breathing.

Inspector Nordstrom is reassuring the community about their safety.

"What I would like the public to know is that this is not a random event involving a stranger," she says.

"I know this can be unsettling for the community, but please be reassured that this offender is now in custody.

"The victim has suffered a horrific ordeal; our investigation team has left no stone unturned in working to identify and hold the person to account."

Police acknowledge support from the community in the investigation.

"On behalf of the investigation team, I would like to acknowledge the assistance the public has provided us in this case, and our appreciation to nearby residents for their understanding during our investigation."