Appeal for information about missing Te Aroha man

To be attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke:

Police are continuing to appeal for information regarding missing Waikato man Louis Van Der Walt.

Louis, aged 44, has not been seen since he parted company with family members during a walk on the Te Aroha side of the mountain, on the morning of Thursday 13 November.

Police Search and Rescue teams and LandSAR volunteers have searched the area extensively since Louis was reported missing, alongside a number of other enquiries.

Unfortunately we have not yet located any sign of Louis, and we are appealing for anyone out and about in the area to be vigilant for anything which may assist us in locating him.

Louis was wearing a blue T‑shirt, brown short and jandals when last seen.

If you have any information which could help, please contact us via 105 and quote file number 251114/9651.