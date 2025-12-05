Eagle helicopter in Christchurch as Police launch youth offending operation

Canterbury Police have launched a two-month operation to target and disrupt youth-related offending in Christchurch.

As part of this operation, the Police Air Support Unit, known as the Eagle helicopter, will be temporarily deployed to Christchurch from tomorrow.

Eagle will be utilised on occasion throughout the two-month operation.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill says Police are using all available resources to tackle the recent rise in youth crime.

"In addition to Eagle's deployment, we're also boosting the capability of the Youth Targeting Team with extra staff.

"Serious offences should be met with serious consequences, and we want our community to know that we are bringing in every available resource to help keep them safe.

"We understand there is a lot of frustration among the community following recent offending, and we hear you.

This operation is being launched to disrupt offending patterns, hold offenders to account and deter any further offending."

Earlier this week, a store worker was seriously injured by a young person during an aggravated robbery.

"We know the impact this has on business owners and their staff.

Nobody should turn up to work in fear of becoming the next victim of this violent offending.

"Our message to the youths involved is simple, you can expect action to be taken if you are committing offences."

Police will continue to work with a number of partner agencies to prevent any further harm to our community.

We continue to urge anybody who witnesses any criminal offending to contact Police by calling 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.