Alleged offender couldn't outrun cameras

A coordinated Police response meant an offender didn't get far after she allegedly carried out an aggravated robbery in Newmarket.

Around 4pm the alleged offender entered a shop on Osborne Street allegedly carrying a knife.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Kirk, of Auckland City Crime Squad, says the woman approached the sole attendant of the shop and demanded they open the till.

"This offender allegedly demanded cash, and also took two bags worth almost $200," she says.

"She then fled the shop, thankfully leaving the victim uninjured."

A Police Camera Operator became aware of the incident, and tracked the alleged offender's movements as she made her way through the city in a taxi.

"Our camera operator spotted her getting into a taxi further up the street," Detective Senior Sergeant Kirk says.

"They then guided Police units to the taxi's location based on the approximate direction of travel, and they located it on Market Road."

Officers followed the taxi at a distance until more units were able to assist in stopping the vehicle in a safe location.

"Once we were able to safely carry out a traffic stop, the taxi was pulled over," Detective Senior Sergeant Kirk says.

"The alleged offender was taken into custody without any further issues."

The stolen property was recovered and returned to the store.

"This was a fantastic result in apprehending this person with the help of camera operators guiding officers to their location," Detective Senior Sergeant Kirk says.

"We are pleased to be able to hold the alleged offender to account and answer for her actions."

An 18-year-old woman will appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with aggravated robbery.