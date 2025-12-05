Arrest made in relation to serious incidents, Christchurch

Attributable to Christchurch District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill:

A young person has been arrested in relation to a number of recent incidents across Christchurch, including an aggravated robbery earlier this week where a store worker was seriously injured.

The 17-year-old was located this afternoon in New Brighton and will be put before the Youth Court on a number of charges, including burglary, aggravated robbery, and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

We continue to work at pace to identify other parties involved in this and other recent youth offending, and hold those parties to account.

Police's operation announced earlier today will enhance our capabilities and resources as we work to tackle this recent increase in offending.

Anyone who has information that might help our enquiries is urged to call 105, referencing Operation Anchor.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.