Three arrested on supply of illicit drugs operation

Three men have been charged with selling cannabis and possession of cannabis for supply, following an operation targeting the supply of illicit drugs in Masterton.

The men – aged 21, 22 and 43 – were arrested on Tuesday 2 December after the execution of a search warrant at a residential Masterton address.

During the search warrant, Police located 273.6 grams of cannabis, packaged and ready for sale, along with various items used in the sale and supply of illicit drugs.

Police also located several imitation and modified air rifles.

Further charges are being considered in relation to these firearms.

The men appeared in Masterton District Court yesterday and have been remanded to appear again on 8 January 2026.

"The sale and supply of illicit drugs causes significant harm in our communities," says Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Skoglund.

"We are determined to stamp out this offending wherever we find it, but we can't do it alone."

"We encourage anyone with concerns around potential illicit drug supply in their community to let us know so we can investigate."

Information can be provided to police via 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.