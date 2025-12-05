Name release and appeal for information: Fatal crash, Tāneatua

Police can now release the name of the person who died following a crash on White Pine Bush Road, Tāneatua on 2 December.

She was 44-year-old Ngahina Takarangi of Whakatane.

A second person sustained serious injuries in the crash.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, and Police would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the crash, that happened at around 6pm.

Additionally, we'd like to hear from anybody who saw a red Honda Accord travelling in and around Tāneatua between 5:30pm and 6pm on Tuesday 2 December.

If you have any information, please contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online.

Please reference the file number 251202/5566.