Search uncovers suitcase of imitation firearms

Police got more than they bargained for last night after discovering a suitcase full of imitation firearms after stopping a fleeing vehicle.

At about 10.10pm, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle travelling at speed on State Highway 1 through Puhoi.

Waitematā North Area Manager, Senior Sergeant Brett Henshaw, says the vehicle failed to stop.

"The Police Eagle helicopter was quickly able to locate the vehicle as it continued south along the motorway.

"Units then spiked the vehicle on State Highway 1 near Mount Wellington where they driver was swiftly taken into custody."

Senior Sergeant Henshaw says officers then conducted a search of the vehicle, finding a suitcase.

"Inside the suitcase were three high powered BB guns and a 22-calibre revolver.

"Drug paraphernalia and a large knife were also found inside the car.

"Taking items like these off our streets makes everyone safer and we're pleased to be able to hold this person to account."

A 27-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop, speeding, unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawfully carrying an imitation firearm, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of utensils and driving while disqualified.

He will appear in the North Shore District Court today.