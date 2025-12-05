Fashion crime: Burglar's $20k spree halted

A teenager who allegedly attempted to steal more than $20,000 worth of clothing from an Albany store overnight has been caught in the act.

At about 2.54am, Police were notified of several alarms being activated at the retailer on Don McKinnon Drive.

Waitematā East Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant CJ Miles, says Police attended the job immediately and found the glass shop front smashed and the roller door pulled up.

"Officers also located a stolen vehicle parked in front of the store, full of stolen merchandise.

"A person, in the process of loading further stolen goods into the car, exited the store and was taken into custody immediately."

Senior Sergeant Miles says more than $20,000 worth of property was recovered.

"This is a great example of how quick reporting greatly assists us in being able to stop offenders in their tracks."

A 16-year-old will appear in North Shore Youth Court today charged with burglary and unlawfully taking a vehicle.

She says Police will continue to have an increased presence in and around shopping precints in the lead up to Christmas.

"It takes all of us to keep our communities safe, and we acknowledge retailers who continue to report matters to us."

If you see any unlawful or suspicious activity, please contact Police.

If it is happening now, or you have immediate concerns for you or someone else's safety, call 111.

Information after the fact or in non-emergencies can be reported online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Make a Report" or by calling 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.