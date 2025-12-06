Homicide investigation launched in Mt Wellington

A homicide investigation is underway in Mt Wellington, after a man arrived at a medical centre with injuries this afternoon.

At around 12.15pm, a man arrived at a medical centre on Lunn Avenue with critical injuries.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, of Auckland City CIB, says Police were contacted and units responded to the area, including the Police Eagle helicopter.

"After arriving at the medical centre, the man was transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition," he says.

"Despite best efforts, the man has died in hospital this afternoon."

A homicide investigation is being commenced, and Police have cordoned off two scenes in the area.

"At this early stage, we have established the victim got into an altercation with occupants of a hatchback vehicle on Harris Road in Mt Wellington earlier this afternoon," Detective Inspector Beard says.

"During this altercation the victim has sustained stabbing injuries, before both parties left the scene.

"The victim later presented at the medical centre with his injuries."

Police have located the vehicle believed to be involved in the earlier incident, on Laud Avenue in Ellerslie.

Scene examinations are being carried out at both locations as part of the investigation.

"We are working to establish those involved in this afternoon's events and why this has occurred," Detective Inspector Beard says.

"Police have been speaking with people as part of early enquiries, including residents around the two scenes we have cordoned off.

"Mt Wellington residents will continue to see an increased Police presence across the area over the coming days in response to what has occurred."

Police would like to hear from anyone who has witnessed the incident this afternoon in Mt Wellington.

Anyone who might have dashcam or other CCTV footage should also come forward.

If you can assist Police, please update us online now or call 105 using the reference number 251205/6107

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.