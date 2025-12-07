Appeal for information following suspicious approach, Waimakariri

Police in Waimakariri appealing for the public's assistance following a suspicious approach on Woodend Beach.

The incident happened around 11am yesterday.

Police are wanting to speak with a man in relation to the incident.

He is thought to be in his 50s or 60s and owns a small dog.

Sergeant Florent Chargelegue said nobody was injured, but a woman was shaken after being approached by a man on the beach.

"We would like to hear from the gentleman involved, or anyone else who can help us piece together what happened.

"We're reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings and to call Police on 111 if they feel unsafe or notice anything suspicious."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105, using the reference number 251205/6643.