Update: Mt Wellington homicide investigation

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in relation to the death of an Auckland man in Mount Wellington on Friday afternoon.

He has been charged with murder and other offences.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Monday.

Police are still looking for others involved in the homicide.

The victim arrived at a medical centre on Lunn Avenue about 12.15pm, suffering critical injuries after being attacked with a sharp object on Harris Road.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the man died in Auckland City Hospital later that afternoon.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, of Auckland City CIB, says the investigation team working on the case have worked some long hours to advance the investigation, and while one person has been arrested the team are committed to hold all involved to account.

Staff are completing area canvasses where the incident occurred and around Laud Ave, Ellerslie, where the offenders' vehicle, a blue Nissan March, was located.

"A CCTV phase will form a large part of the investigation," says Detective Inspector Beard.

"Police are still seeking any witnesses and are looking at any new avenue of enquiry.

"Scene and forensic examinations have been conducted at a number of scenes over the weekend.

"The violence, especially at that time of day, is concerning, and we've dedicated a large number of resources to the investigation in order to track down those responsible."

Detective Inspector Beard says Police couldn't comment on a number of aspects about the case for operational security reasons, however: "We have been working a pace to find those responsible and hold them to account for this violence.

"Detectives are pursuing every lead available to us.

I know members of the community have a lot of questions about what happened and why, and we're working as hard as we can to get those answers."

Detective Inspector Beard says Police still need to hear from anyone who witnessed Friday afternoon's events, or from motorists who may have dashcam on Harris Road or Laud Ave from around 12pm on Friday.

If you can assist Police, please update us online or call 105 using the reference number 251205/6107.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.