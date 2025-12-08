Seven Scenic Auckland Walks for Families Near Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites

Auckland is blessed with an extraordinary range of landscapes, from volcanic summits to sweeping coastlines and peaceful native bush. Guests staying at Best Western Newmarket are perfectly placed to explore some of the region’s most enjoyable family-friendly walks, many within easy reach for a half-day adventure. Whether your family prefers gentle paths or slightly more challenging trails, these seven options offer a memorable experience during the holidays.

1. Cornwall Park Loop

Still a local favourite, this gentle loop is perfect for families with younger children. Wide paths, open green spaces, and grazing sheep create an easy and relaxing walk just minutes from Best Western Newmarket.

2. One Tree Hill Summit Track

For those wanting a short but satisfying climb, the summit of One Tree Hill offers impressive city views. The route is well maintained and suitable for families who enjoy a little elevation without committing to a long trek.

3. Hunua Falls Track (Hunua Ranges)

A scenic drive of under an hour takes you to the Hunua Ranges for a lovely family outing. The easy loop around Hunua Falls showcases native forest, a dramatic waterfall, and peaceful picnic spots. It is a great introduction to Auckland’s regional parks.

4. Karekare Beach Walk (West Coast)

The rugged west coast offers a completely different atmosphere. The short walk from the carpark to Karekare Beach leads to black sands, rolling surf, and dramatic scenery. It is ideal for families wanting a coastal adventure without a demanding hike.

5. Wenderholm Perimeter Track (Wenderholm Regional Park)

A beautiful coastal and bush walk about 45 minutes from Newmarket. Families can explore estuary edges, forest tracks, and viewpoints, with plenty of opportunities for swimming or picnicking afterwards.

6. Shakespeare Regional Park Tiritiri Track (Whangaparāoa Peninsula)

This well-marked trail features farmland, native bush, and sweeping views across the Hauraki Gulf. The track is moderate but manageable for most families and offers plenty of photo opportunities.

7. Maungarei Summit Walk (Mount Wellington)

A short but rewarding climb close to the inn, Maungarei delivers panoramic views of Auckland’s harbours and volcanic landscape. It is ideal for families wanting a brisk outing before or after exploring the city.

From peaceful wetlands and volcanic summits to coastal landscapes and regional parks, these seven walks offer a wonderful way to enjoy the outdoors during your stay at Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites. Each provides a refreshing break from the city and a memorable family experience this holiday season.

https://www.petrinadarrah.com/posts/auckland-walks

Contact Best Western Newmarket

info@abf.net.nz

0508 899 699

https://www.bestwesternnewmarket.co.nz

Contact Media PA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz