Police quickly apprehend teens after aggravated robbery

Two teenagers have been arrested after an aggravated robbery outside a Mt Wellington petrol station overnight.

Police were called to the petrol station on Mt Wellington Highway after 11.30pm.

Inspector Jim Wilson, Auckland City East Area Commander, says a man had been approached on the forecourt before the aggravated robbery occurred.

"Two males approached the victim and wanted him to buy items from the store.

"When the victim didn't oblige, the pair allegedly assaulted him and stole a necklace from him."

The pair took off on their bikes before Police were called.

"Police have used CCTV cameras in the area to quickly track their movements and we established they were still in the area," Inspector Wilson says.

Units took the two males, aged 14 and 15, into custody without incident.

Both males have been charged with aggravated robbery and will appear in the Auckland Youth Court today.

Inspector Wilson says the necklace has been recovered and the victim was shaken but did not require hospitalisation.

"I would like to acknowledge our staff working last night for their work in bringing about two arrests so quickly," he says.

"There is no place for this sort of violent behaviour in our community."