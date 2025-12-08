Police make arrest after man shot in Papakura

By New Zealand Police

Police have charged a man over a firearms incident in Papakura in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Enquiries began after a man sustained a gunshot wound at Maadi Place at around 2.30am, on 6 December.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor, from Counties Manukau South CIB, says a man was arrested on Sunday.

He will appear in the Papakura District Court today.

"The 20-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to grievous bodily harm," he says.

"Police believe the victim and the offender in this matter are known to each other."

Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says the victim remains in a serious but stable condition in Auckland City Hospital.

"Police carried out a search warrant at a Papakura address and recovered a sawn‑off shotgun believed to have been used," he says.

"I hope news of this arrest brings some reassurance to the community."