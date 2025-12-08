Burning, smoke nuisance complaints dominate

Burning and smoke nuisance complaints continue to dominate calls to the Northland Regional Council even as higher penalties are doled out.

From 01 July until the end of last month 153 burning and smoke nuisance (BSN) complaints were reported to the council's 24/7 incident hotline, a 34 percent jump on the 114 complaints fielded over the same period last year.

Council's Group Manager - Regulatory Services, Colin Dall, says every year the council gets about 300 BSN complaints, accounting for roughly a quarter of all hotline calls.

"Most of the fines issued for calls to the hotline are for burning and smoke nuisance."

He says the offending usually entails either open burning on trade/industrial sites (which is not allowed), burning of non-permitted materials or causing a smoke/odour nuisance beyond a property's boundary.

In September this year central government significantly increased the penalties involved for breaching environmental rules under the Resource Management (Infringement Offences) Amendment Regulations 2025.

"Some recent examples where people have not complied with an abatement notice to cease contravening the burning rules have resulted in fines in excess of $2000 for individuals and more than $5000 for companies." "Trade/industrial penalties are higher again."

Mr Dall says previous fines for breaching environmental rules had ranged from $300 to a maximum of $1000 but the new penalties ranged from $600 to maximum of $4000.

"Under the changes, fines are different for individuals and companies, with company fines effectively double those for individuals."

Under the new regime individuals breaching the rules have seen the penalties for a land use contravention go from $300 to $1500.

"Discharge to air (including burning fines) contraventions went from $300 to $600, discharge of contaminants to water (or where likely to get to water) went from $750 to $1500 and discharges from industrial or trade premises from $1000 to $2000."

Penalties for contravening an Abatement Notice increased from $750 to $2000.

"For companies the penalties have increased much more steeply."

"Land use contravention has gone from $300 to $3000, discharge of contaminants to water (or where likely to get to water) from $750 to $3000 and discharge from industrial or trade premises from $1000 to $4000."

For companies contravening an Abatement Notice the penalty has gone from $750 to $4000.

Those burning on an industrial or trade premise where it is non-compliant now face a $2000 penalty.

Mr Dall says the new penalties are the first time the fines have been increased since early 2000.

"Once again, we encourage everyone to familiarise themselves with the appropriate information before undertaking activities that could lead to potential breaches of our rules and regulations."

Mr Dall says people can contact the council for advice on (0800) 002 004 if they have any doubts about an activity they were about to undertake.

Alternatively, people wanting more information can visit the council's website: www.nrc.govt.nz/newregionalplan