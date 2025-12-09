Christmas Free Buses And Public Holidays

Northland Regional Council's BusLink team are celebrating Christmas again this year, with free travel on all BusLink bus services running on Friday 19 December 2025.

CityLink Whangārei and Far North Link buses will be free all day, so passengers can go Christmas shopping, visit friends and whānau and spread some Christmas cheer.

BusLink services do not operate on public holidays, so passengers need to be aware there will be no BusLink or CityLink buses on Thursday 25 and Friday 26 December 2025 and Thursday 01 and Friday 02 January 2026. Rose Street bus hub in Whangārei will also be closed on those dates.

CityLink buses will be running as usual on Saturday 27 December and Saturday 03 January. All regional BusLink services will operate according to their standard timetables, outside the public holidays.

More information at buslink.co.nz or on CityLink's Facebook page.