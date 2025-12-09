NEWS: Air New Zealand's SYNTHONY in the Sky soars

Air New Zealand has turned a Tasman crossing into a full blown celebration in the skies, delivering a first of its kind SYNTHONY in the Sky flight that transformed the cabin of NZ1331 into a buzzing concert venue at 30,000 feet.

The sold out experience took off on Thursday 4 December, bringing together Kiwi artistry, a flight full of fans, and a line up of world class performers for a high altitude celebration of music, creativity and connection.

The partnership with Duco Events' SYNTHONY builds on a shared commitment to showcasing the best of New Zealand creativity on the world stage. What began as an idea on local stages has since grown into a global phenomenon, and this flight celebrated that journey by bringing Kiwi talent and fans together for a truly unique moment.

A full concert in the clouds

The inflight line up delivered a full SYNTHONY set in the sky, complete with the kind of energy usually reserved for festival grounds. Guests were treated to performances from Shapeshifter's P Digsss, electronic icon DJ Dick Johnson, and powerhouse vocalist Emily Williams.

A special surprise saw instrumentalists Lewis McCallum and Matthew Ottignon appear with sax, flute and clarinet, filling the cabin the live orchestra moments that make SYNTHONY so unique.

The onboard set up was made possible through extensive testing and the use of transmission technology that is a world first for inflight entertainment of this kind.

A proud moment for the partnership

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Digital Officer Jeremy O'Brien says the experience was everything the airline hoped for and more.

"This flight showcased the power of connection. It brought together Kiwi artistry, a fiercely proud homegrown concept, and an audience who were ready for something unforgettable. The flight experience sold out in just six hours, showing how much our customers value these once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

"We are proud to support SYNTHONY as it takes Aotearoa's creativity to the world, and the flight's energy showed just how strongly people respond when travel offers something truly new."

Duco Events CEO Craig Cotton says the flight was a highlight for the SYNTHONY experience.

"Seeing SYNTHONY take flight, literally, was a defining moment for our journey. Air New Zealand didn't just transport our audience, they elevated the entire experience. This partnership proves what's possible when two brands back creativity, innovation, and Kiwi talent."

A full circle moment at 30,000 feet

SYNTHONY co‑founder and Air New Zealand pilot Captain David Elmsly says seeing the concept take off in this way was extraordinary.

"When we first created SYNTHONY, I never imagined we'd one day bring it into the air. To see it come alive mid flight, with customers dancing, smiling and soaking up every moment, was incredibly special. It's a true full circle moment for me and a celebration of what can happen when creativity and aviation come together."

The celebration did not end at the border, with customers heading straight into an unforgettable evening at SYNTHONY at the Sydney Opera House forecourt.

It marked a fitting finale to a one‑off experience that brought people together through music, creativity and connection both in the air and on the ground.