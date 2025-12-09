Cell phone distraction causes serious crash

An alleged 'moment of recklessness' could have caused deaths, after a driver crashed while using a cell phone on Sunday afternoon in Hampden.

District Road Policing Manager, Inspector Sarah Thorn said the driver of one vehicle admitted to Police they were distracted by changing music on their cell phone.

"They drifted completely onto the other side of the road in a 100kph area, colliding with an oncoming car.

It appears that a moment of recklessness could've killed them.

"Two people were taken to hospital with moderate injuries and given the circumstances, their conditions could have been significantly worse.

"Roads all over Aotearoa are only going to get busier as we get closer to Christmas and the summer holidays.

It's extremely important we all drive safely to reduce the risk of hurting anyone on the roads."

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, but charges are likely.

State Highway 1 was closed for hours while emergency services worked at the scene, and Police thanked the public for their patience.

"We also want to thank the volunteers in emergency services who gave up their time to attend," says Inspector Thorn.

Remember, always drive without distractions and impairments.

Put your phone away and keep your eyes on the road, you never know what could happen.