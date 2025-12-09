Police make second arrest in Mt Wellington homicide

Police have made a further arrest in the homicide investigation underway in Mt Wellington.

Operation Hawkin commenced on the afternoon of 5 December, after a man was allegedly stabbed on Harris Road.

He later arrived at a medical centre on Lunn Avenue, before being transported to Auckland City Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, of Auckland City CIB, says the investigation headed south into the Waikato region as part of enquiries.

"Two men were taken into custody near Te Awamutu without incident," he says.

"We have charged a 21-year-old man with murder and we are currently speaking with the second man as part of the investigation."

The 21-year-old man is expected to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

"Our team has made extraordinary progress in recent days in working to locate those we will allege are responsible for this violent act," Detective Inspector Beard says.

"The community should take some reassurance that we have arrested two men we believe are the primary offenders in this case.

"There is still a lot of work ahead of us and we cannot rule out further arrests, so this is not over."

The Operation Hawkin team continue to ask anyone that has information to assist the investigation to contact Police, including anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage around Harris Road or Laud Avenue from around 12pm on Friday.

You can update Police online now or call 105 using the reference number 251205/6107.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Media please note: The Coroner has issued an interim non-publication order surrounding the victim's identity, which remains in place until at least 22 December 2025.