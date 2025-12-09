Fatal house fire, New Lynn

Police enquiries underway after a person was located deceased following a house fire in New Lynn.

Emergency services were called to a house on Kohekohe Street in New Lynn at 1.23pm on 8 December.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB, says a scene guard was put in place at the property overnight.

"The cause of fire remains undetermined at this very early stage," she says.

"A post-mortem examination is due to get underway this morning and results of this will need to be considered alongside our other enquiries underway."

Police will be carrying out a scene examination at the house today, including working with fire investigators.

Anyone who might have information to assist enquiries can update Police online now or call 105 using the reference number 251208/6378.